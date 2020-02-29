HPD arrest man on multiple charges after traffic stop

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) The Henderson Police Department pulled over a vehicle traveling more than 20 mph over the speed limit Friday after 11 p.m.
HPD says they arrested Michael Taylor, 33-years-old after he was stopped by police in the 1900 block of US 41 N.
According to the news release, Taylor was arrested for speeding, giving an officer a false name, theft of identity, and license to be in possession.
It also says that Taylor has felony warrants out of Christian County for trafficking marijuana and possession of cocaine.
