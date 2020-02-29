Hatfield urges county council to vote on jail

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Commission President Jeff Hatfield is urging the Vanderburgh County Council to make a decision on the Vanderburgh County Jail.
Hatfield sent a letter to the council that details all of the meetings that have been held, and studies that have been done ever since the Department of Corrections notified commissioners that the jail was not in compliance and overcrowded in 2017.
The county commission presented the county council with their findings this past November, and it included five options.
County Council President Tom Shetler says they are looking hard at two options, one being an $85 million, 600-bed expansion, and the other is to do nothing.
Regardless of what the council decides, Hatfield just wants that decision to be made soon.
“There’s been an enormous amount of time already spent on this issue, and I personally don’t need anymore information after that much money and time has been spent to make that decision, and I don’t believe they do either," Hatfield said. “I’m just simply and respectfully asking them to take a vote."
Shetler also tells us that they have consultants coming in next week to go over some different options and hope to find some middle ground.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.