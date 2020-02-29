Groundbreaking held for memory care facility in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Construction will soon begin on Henderson’s first residential memory care facility. Homeplace of Henderson directors and donors gathered Friday morning to break ground where the building will go up.
Friday morning was the groundbreaking for the Homeplace of Henderson, which will be the first residential memory care facility in the county.
“There is a local skilled facility, which is a nursing facility that offers memory care. Our facility will offer residential care, which is a different model," said Jessica Beaven, executive director for Homeplace of Henderson.
The executive director says the 60,000 square foot building will have room for two dozen memory care apartments, plus 36 assisted living apartments.
“Our model will have six patients per one caregiver," Beaven said. "We will have an activity director back there, so it’s a different level of care.”
The development is adding jobs too. Beaven says once built, Homeplace will employ more than 50 people.
“And these are skilled jobs, so they’re gonna pay well, and they need good skilled workers because the nature of senior care has changed, and we all expect more from facilities and they’re gonna be at the cutting edge," Judge-Executive Brad Schneider said.
“We want our staff to be top-notch and provide great service to these people’s loved ones," Beaven said. "That’s what people deserve as they get older.”
Beaven says the general contractor is Paul Groves. She says they’re currently accepting bids for the site work.
“America’s aging, Henderson County is aging, we need more facilities like this to make sure our parents and grandparents and eventually we have good facilities with professional care and can stay at home if we choose to, stay in Henderson," Schneider said.
Beaven says their goal is to open in April of 2021.
For more information on the facility, you can go to Henderson’s Economic Development website.
