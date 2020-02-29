Former NASA astronaut coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former NASA astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison is coming to Evansville in August.
Jemison was the first woman of color to be admitted into NASA’s astronaut training program and travel in space.
She’s been inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame and the International Space Hall of Fame.
She will be the keynote speaker at the Women’s Equality Centennial Celebration Luncheon.
That’s set for August 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Old National Events Plaza.
Tickets are now available they’re $60 per person.
