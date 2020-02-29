Downtown Evansville prepping for OVC basketball championships

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - March Madness is starting to have its presence felt around the city.
Before the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments tip-off later this month, the Ohio Valley Conference will host its postseason tournaments at the Ford Center in Evansville next week.
Just in time for the occasion, downtown Evansville’s Instagram account posted a photo of a OVC welcome banner on Main Street. The OVC basketball tournaments are returning to Evansville for the third straight year.
Games begin on Wednesday afternoon and will through until Saturday.
The women’s championship game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m on March 7. Meanwhile, the men’s game is set to tip-off at 7 p.m. on the same day.
