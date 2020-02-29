5 arrested in Gibson Co. after battery investigation

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - Five people were hauled into custody Friday after marijuana and drug paraphernalia was found inside an apartment in Princeton.
Deputies for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office say they went to an apartment on South Spring Street to investigate a battery case.
When they arrived on the scene, deputies say they detected a smell of burned marijuana in the apartment. After receiving a search warrant and conducting an investigation into the odor, the deputies say they found drugs and drug paraphernalia inside the residence.
Isiah Brown, 29, is facing drug dealing charges. He has since posted a $750 bond.
Antony Davis, 28, is facing a list of drug-related charges and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. He is being held without bond.
Sereniti Osborne, 22, is being accused of several offenses, including man drug charges and assisting a criminal. She remains in custody on a $550 bond.
Emily Pruitt-Joy, 19, is being charged with visiting a common nuisance. She remains in custody on a $550 bond.
Dawnqua Shemwell, 23, is being accused of battery and resisting law enforcement, as well as drug-dealing and visiting a common nuisance. He is still in custody on a $3,150 bond.
