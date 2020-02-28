WKU looks to extend streak vs N. Texas

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have depended heavily on their seniors this year. Javion Hamlet, Umoja Gibson, Zachary Simmons and Deng Geu have combined to account for 64 percent of all North Texas scoring this season. For Western Kentucky, Carson Williams, Jared Savage and Camron Justice have collectively scored 45 percent of the team's points this season, including 62 percent of all Hilltoppers points over their last five.