EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A few scattered showers and flurries through Friday night, then clearing and colder with a low of 22 on Saturday morning. Sunny and brisk Saturday afternoon with a high of 43. Increasing clouds on Sunday with a high of 60. Rain moves in late Sunday night and will continue through Wednesday. Locally heavy rainfall and flooding possible. Daily highs in the 60s and lows in the 50s.