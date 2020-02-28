USI stumbles at Bellarmine, 78-63

With the loss, USI fell into a tie for fourth with Bellarmine in the GLVC standings. The Eagles are a game behind third place University of Indianapolis (14-5), while the University of Missouri-St. Louis (15-4 GLVC) and Truman State University (15-4 GLVC) are tied on top of the league standings. The updated GLVC Point Ratings, which had USI in third at the start of the evening, will be released later this evening.