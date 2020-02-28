USI stumbles at Bellarmine, 78-63

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) -24th-ranked University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball saw its seven-game winning streak snapped at Bellarmine University, 78-63, Thursday evening in Louisville, Kentucky. USI goes to 21-6 overall and 13-6 in the GLVC, while Bellarmine finishes the evening 20-6, 13-6 GLVC.
With the loss, USI fell into a tie for fourth with Bellarmine in the GLVC standings. The Eagles are a game behind third place University of Indianapolis (14-5), while the University of Missouri-St. Louis (15-4 GLVC) and Truman State University (15-4 GLVC) are tied on top of the league standings. The updated GLVC Point Ratings, which had USI in third at the start of the evening, will be released later this evening.
The first half did not go the way the Eagles planned as they trailed at the break, 38-25. USI shot only 33.3 percent from the field (7-21) and stayed in the game during the first 20 minutes by hitting 11-of-16 from the stripe.
The Eagles’ big men led the squad during the first half with junior forward Emmanuel Little (9 points) and Josh Price (8 points) combining for 17 of the 25 points.
In the second half, USI began to chip away at the deficit before Bellarmine took command with a 9-2 run. The Knights would continue to increase the lead to as many as 19 on their way to the 78-63 win.
The Eagles, as a team, finished the game shooting 42.3 percent from the field (22-52) and was outrebounded, 37-33. Bellarmine owned the paint tonight, 34-24, while USI was only able to hit eight shots from outside.
Individually, Little and Price finished the game as the USI leaders in the scoring column with 19 and 12 points, respectively. Little was eight-of-14 from the field and three-of-four from the line before fouling out.
Price, who was five-of-eight from the field and two-of-three from the line, had a team-high 11 rebounds to record his third-straight double-double and his ninth of the season that ties for the team lead with Little.
USI comes home to Screaming Eagles Arena Saturday when it hosts 15th-ranked University of Indianapolis for Senior Day. The Greyhounds are 22-5 overall and 14-5 in the GLVC after winning its seventh-straight win in a 96-91 victory over McKendree this evening in Indianapolis. USI leads the all-time series versus the University of Indianapolis, 58-23, after falling in the first meeting in January, 86-74, in Indianapolis.
The Eagles finished the game with three players in double-digits with junior guard Mateo Rivera leading the way with 15 points. Junior guard/forward Clayton Hughes followed Rivera with 13 points, while Price rounded out the double-digit scorers with 12 points.
Following Saturday's Senior Day game versus UIndy, USI will celebrate the 1995 NCAA Division II Men's Basketball National Championship with a 25th anniversary reunion.
The 1995 Eagles won USI’s first NCAA II national championship in Louisville, Kentucky, after overcoming a 22-point first half deficit to defeat the University of California-Riverside. The squad featured two-time NABC Division II Player of the Year Stan Gouard, now the head coach of the University of Indianapolis, and GLVC Player of the Year Chad Gilbert. Former USI Head Coach Bruce Pearl is tentatively scheduled to attend the post-game reception.
