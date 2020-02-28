UE establishes ‘coronavirus task force’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville is cancelling spring and summer programs in China, South Korea and Italy.
They sent the following letter out to students and staff:
We have been closely monitoring the situation surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Concerns have intensified in the last few days with additional cases spreading beyond China and East Asia to Europe and the Middle East. Although the number of cases in both the U.S. and the U.K. remains small, we believe it is essential to exercise extreme caution. We have established a university coronavirus task force to be proactive in protecting our campus community both in Evansville and at Harlaxton since the health and safety of all our students, faculty, and staff is of paramount concern. We are coordinating with the Vanderburgh County Health Department and the Indiana State Health Department, and our policies and procedures are based upon information from the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the US State Department.
Based on this information, we are defining elevated risk areas to be those designated as:
- Level 2 (“Practice Enhanced Precautions”) or Level 3 (“Avoid all non-essential travel”) by the CDC , or
- Level 3 (“Reconsider Travel”) or Level 4 (“Do Not Travel”) by the State Department.
We are taking the following actions:
- We are cancelling our spring and summer programs to elevated risk areas, including China, South Korea, and Italy.
- We are strongly discouraging all students, faculty, and staff from traveling to elevated risk areas.
- Anyone who has travelled to an elevated risk area must be cleared according to CDC guidelines in order to return to the our campus in Evansville or to Harlaxton. These guidelines may include mandatory testing or quarantines. It is the responsibility of the individual to take the steps necessary to meet these requirements.
As a global university, UE continues to promote international exchanges and multicultural learning. UE currently has no students studying or faculty members teaching in China or Korea. At our Harlaxton College in the United Kingdom, we have advised students and faculty of these university travel policies.
Please note that the University of Evansville will continue to monitor the evolving situation closely. The coronavirus taskforce will provide timely and up-to-date information and implement appropriate protective measures. The safety and security of all our UE community members will remain our primary concern.
More information about coronavirus (COVID-19) can be found at the Centers for Disease Control website, www.cdc.gov or by contacting the Vanderburgh County Health Department.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.