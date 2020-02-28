UE establishes ‘coronavirus task force’

We have been closely monitoring the situation surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Concerns have intensified in the last few days with additional cases spreading beyond China and East Asia to Europe and the Middle East. Although the number of cases in both the U.S. and the U.K. remains small, we believe it is essential to exercise extreme caution. We have established a university coronavirus task force to be proactive in protecting our campus community both in Evansville and at Harlaxton since the health and safety of all our students, faculty, and staff is of paramount concern. We are coordinating with the Vanderburgh County Health Department and the Indiana State Health Department, and our policies and procedures are based upon information from the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the US State Department.