Trial for Warrick Co. baby death continues

WARRICK Co., Ind. (WFIE) - Hospital employees and deputies took the stand Friday in the murder trial of Thaddious Rice.
He’s the man accused of killing 10-month-old Jaxson Wheeler in 2017.
On Thursday, Jaxson Wheeler’s mother, Jordan Hughes, took the stand.
The first witness of the day, Greg Webb, the security manager for Deaconess Health System, discussed camera and security footage the day of the incident. An envelope revealed video footage from Deaconess Hospital.
Warrick County Sherriff Chief Deputy Paul Kruse took the stand. Kruse testified that he responded to help with the investigation.
Kruse says he spoke with Rice at the hospital, and it was a recorded conversation. In the video, Rice is crying and talking fast in his interview at the hospital with Kruse.
“Whenever I fell, I just hit my face straight on," Rice said. “I don’t even know how Jaxson got to the bottom of the stairs. I blacked out whenever I was falling. I literally don’t know how Jaxson got to the bottom. I was in a rush, I remember putting the key in and"
Rice goes on to talk about the way his feet were positioned, and how he fell down the stairs. Rice says when he woke up after being knocked out from falling, he didn’t hear Jaxson at all.
“It was tight on him, Rice said. “It was a little snug, that’s how his other car seat is. I didn’t think anything of it. I was literally on the stairs when I woke up. I don’t know if I rolled, that’s just how I woke up. As soon as my face hit the stairs, I blacked out. I didn’t see a point calling an ambulance when I could have drived him there just as fast.”
Rice starts crying in his interview.
“That kid has never made me mad,” Rice said. “I’ve never even been rough with him. I love that kid. How he came out of my hands, I don’t know. I’m going down, and he’s up.”
Katie Tercek is in the courtroom. She’ll have more updates as the trial progresses.
