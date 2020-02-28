Trial for Warrick Co. baby death continues

“It was tight on him, Rice said. “It was a little snug, that’s how his other car seat is. I didn’t think anything of it. I was literally on the stairs when I woke up. I don’t know if I rolled, that’s just how I woke up. As soon as my face hit the stairs, I blacked out. I didn’t see a point calling an ambulance when I could have drived him there just as fast.”