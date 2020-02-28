30th annual ATHENA Awards Luncheon honors 6 women leaders in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Southwest Indiana Chamber, in partnership with A Network for Evansville Women (ANEW), hosted the 30th annual Athena Award Luncheon on Friday.
This year, six women from the greater Evansville area were recognized for their unique impact.
- Executive of the year was Dr. Heidi Dunniway, regional chief medical officer at St. Vincent Evansville.
- Educator of the year was awarded to Jean Hitchcock, the executive director/principal at Signature School.
- Nikki Davis with Engaged! River Valley Magazine was named entrepreneur of the year.
- Lynn Lingafelter, the chief operating officer at Deaconess Hospital, was named healthcare professional of the year.
- Non-profit professional of the year went to Stephanie Terry, the executive director at Children’s Museum of Evansville (cMoe).
- Alyssia Oshodi, senior communications specialist at Vectren, was named the rising star of the year.
The keynote speaking of the luncheon was Dr. Sue Ellspermann, the president of Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana.
Four ATHENA Scholarships were presented to students at the luncheon. One student from Ivy Tech, the University of Evansville, the University of Southern Indiana and the IU School of Medicine were honored.
All four universities also provided a matching scholarship.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.