OPD takes part in virtual training program

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police Officers are being trained in a unique way.
Officers with the Owensboro Police Department are undergoing a virtual training program called “response to resistance.”
This program allows officers to train in typical daily scenarios through several virtual simulations. During these simulations, the officers are required to look at a giant video screen and then react to various situations.
Situations can range from approaching someone who’s suffering from mental illness to an active shooter situation.
The instructor running the screen can control how the situation goes based on the way each officer interacts with the subject. Depending on the severity of the situation, officers have different weapons they can use during the simulation.
Once the officer completes the scenario, others in the program get to reflect and critique the officer’s actions.
OPD Officer Andrew Boggess believes this program will do wonders for law enforcement out in the field.
“The more training you go through, the more things that you’ve thought through in your mind,” Boggess said. “The quicker you’re able to process things when it does occur on the street. So the better capable you are to handle it if and when it does occur. Training like this is invaluable.”
This program is free through the Kentucky League of Cities.
