Mt. Vernon man gets prison time for battery of 3-year-old

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County Prosecutor says Robert Wolf, of Mt. Vernon, will serve prison time after pleading guilty to the battery of a child.
Wolf, 30, was sentenced to four years, with one year to be served in prison followed by three years on Posey County Community Corrections.
He also ordered to have no contact with the child.
As part of his guilty plea, officials say Wolf admitted to hitting his 3-year-old stepdaughter in the face over a potty-training accident. The child suffered bruising in the shape of a handprint.
“I’m grateful for the courage of this young survivor to stand up to her abuser,” said Chief Deputy Prosecutor Javier Lugo. “She is a happy, intelligent and innocent little girl. No child deserves what Mr. Wolf did to her. I asked the Court to sentence Mr. Wolf to at least four years executed in prison. While we didn’t get what we asked for, I am thankful some justice was done and Mr. Wolf left the courtroom in handcuffs to begin serving a portion of his sentence in prison.”
At sentencing, Lugo presented evidence of Wolf’s 2017 conviction for Cruelty to an Animal. There was also emotional testimony from the victim’s father and paternal grandparents.
“I think it’s important that it is very clear to people that our community will not put up with this,” said the victim’s paternal grandmother Mary Stewart, who testified at Wolf’s sentencing hearing. “Children need to know that there are people in our community who will stand up and protect them.”
Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers added, “There is a big difference between appropriate parental discipline and what Robert Wolf did to his stepdaughter in this case. The injuries this child victim sustained were significant and disturbing. Thankfully, Kent Gottman with DCS and ISP Detective Wes Kuykendall were proactive in their investigations. They, along with the child’s father and paternal grandparents, fought for the safety and well-being of this innocent child. Because of their efforts, Mr. Wolf will not have access to inflict any further trauma on this victim in the future.”
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.