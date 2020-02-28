Mt. Vernon man gets prison time for battery of 3-year-old

Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers added, “There is a big difference between appropriate parental discipline and what Robert Wolf did to his stepdaughter in this case. The injuries this child victim sustained were significant and disturbing. Thankfully, Kent Gottman with DCS and ISP Detective Wes Kuykendall were proactive in their investigations. They, along with the child’s father and paternal grandparents, fought for the safety and well-being of this innocent child. Because of their efforts, Mr. Wolf will not have access to inflict any further trauma on this victim in the future.”