Man taken by ambulance after crash, police use two doses of Narcan

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they were called to a crash Thursday afternoon in the area of Fulton and Delaware.
They say a driver hit a parked car.
Officers say he was unconscious and smelled of alcohol.
They say he was given two doses of Narcan, then taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Officers say there was no proof of insurance, and the suspect has had a suspended license since 1997.
His name was not available in police records since he was taken to the hospital instead of jail.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.