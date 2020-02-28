No. 17 KWC WBB preps for deep post-season run

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) -The wins keep on rolling for the Kentucky Wesleyan Women.
Now the No. 17 ranked team in the nation in Divison II, the Panthers win against Salem on Tuesday marked the teams 13th-consecutive this season and the 33rd-straight victory at the Sportscenter.
Sitting at 26-1 on the season, the Wesleyan women continue to write the history books - ranking 2nd in the nation averaging 27 assists a game, with a total of 529 on the season.
The Panthers have just one final regular season game before the G-MAC tournament begins next week, playing at Tiffin on Saturday.
As of right now, Wesleyan will host the conference tournament opener on Tuesday as the No. 2 seed.
