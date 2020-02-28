ISP: Brief chase ends after driver crashes into Boonville business

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A 37-year-old man is in jail after troopers say he drove into a business during a chase.
Indiana State Police troopers say they saw a Chevrolet Trailblazer around 7:20 Thursday night that had improper registration while patrolling on Main Street near Vine Street in Boonville.
ISP says they tried to pullover the trailblazer when the driver, 37-year-old Joshua Taylor, turned into McDonald’s.
They say Taylor didn’t stop and drove around the restaurant twice before turning onto Locust Street. They say he was going about 45 mph in a 30 mph zone.
According to the press release, Taylor nearly hit another vehicle at the intersection of Locust and Second.
When Taylor swerved to avoid hitting the vehicle, troopers say he lost control of his vehicle and drove off the road and slid through a parking lot before hitting a light pole and a building at 204 West Locust Street.
ISP says there were several people inside the building, but there were no injuries.
After hitting the building, state police say Taylor tried to put his vehicle in reverse and leave, but his vehicle was disabled.
Taylor was ordered out of the vehicle and was arrested without any further incident.
After further investigation, ISP found that his license was suspended, and when searching his vehicle, troopers found multiple smoking pipes, according to the press release.
Taylor was taken to the Warrick County Jail where he is being held on bond.
He is facing several charges, including criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement and driving with a suspended license.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.