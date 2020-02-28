Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 106-100 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Malcolm Brogdon had 17 points, eight assists and six rebounds while T.J. Warren and Victor Oladipo scored 15 points each for the Pacers, who have four of the last five games. CJ McCollum had 28 points and eight assists, Gary Trent Jr. had 20 points and five rebounds, and Hassan Whiteside had 18 points and 16 rebounds for the Trail Blazers, (26-34), who have lost five of six games.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue got 19 points from Trevion Williams and 17 from Eric Hunter Jr. and held off a late charge from in-state rival Indiana for a 57-49 victory. By snapping a four-game losing streak, the Boilermakers kept their teetering NCAA Tournament hopes intact. Devonte Green led the Hoosiers with 11 points. Their two-game winning streak ended with a seventh straight loss to Purdue. The Boilermakers took advantage of Indiana's shooting woes to take a 16-point lead early in the second half. But Indiana cut the deficit to five with less than a minute to play. The Boilermakers made their last six free throws to seal it.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NFL scouting combine kicked off a busy week with general managers and coaches talking up this year's crop of wide receivers and projected top overall draft pick Joe Burrow showing Cincinnati some love. Burrow says he would definitely report to the Bengals should they choose him with the No. 1 draft pick in April. Burrow had previously said he wanted to play for a proven winner after leading LSU to the national championship with a dream season that also landed him the Heisman Trophy.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III ran a blazing 40-yard day in 4.27 seconds. The speedster had hoped to break John Ross's record of 4.22 seconds set at the 2017 NFL scouting combine. Ruggs' time was still the fastest Thursday night when the NFL's annual gathering of top college prospects was showcased in prime time for the first time. On-field drills and the 40-yard dash were moved from the mornings and afternoons into the evening as the NFL sought to get more eyeballs on the 330 or so prospects working out for teams preparing for the draft.