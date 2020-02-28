Former Olympians, hundreds of athletes take part in VIP Classic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Downtown has been jumping as the Old National Events Plaza hosts the 2020 VIP Classic.
The two-day event features close to 700 athletes from 33 states, including some former Olympians, competing in trampoline and tumbling. This is the second year the event has been held in Evansville.
“If you watch this sport it is way different than what you would expect," said USA Gymnastics Athlete Representative Alex Renkert. "It’s very adrenaline pumping, keeps you on the edge of your seat the routines are quick, but exciting. It’s a great spectator sport, if you’ve never seen it there’s some world-class athletes here that are going to be doing amazing stuff.”
The event runs Friday through Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.