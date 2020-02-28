EPD: Officer hurt after suspect runs from traffic stop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing charges after police say he caused an injury to an officer.
Police say they pulled over 21-year-old Brett Salmon late Thursday afternoon because they knew he didn’t have a valid license.
The officer says when he approached Salmon at First Avenue and Louisiana Street, he took off running.
While taking him into custody, police say the officer was hurt.
Salmon’s charges include resisting law enforcement, narcotic possession, and driving without ever receiving a license.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.