EPD: Man leads officers on several minute bicycle chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A suspect was sent to the hospital after police say he tried to get away from them on a bicycle.
Officers say they tried to pull over 39-year-old Thomas Kirsch late Thursday afternoon near Maryland and 7th Ave because he was riding his bicycle west in the eastbound lane.
Police say he refused to stop and led them on a chase that lasted several minutes.
Kirsch was taken into custody in 1200 block of W. Florida Street.
Officers say in the process of trying to get away, he caused damage to car.
They say Kirsch had four active warrants.
He was taken to the hospital for clearance, and then to jail.
His mug shot was not available.
