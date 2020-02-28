Ellis Park announces new track superintendent

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Ellis Park announces Javier Barajas as their new track superintendent.
According to the news release, Glenn Thompson, who has been maintaining the track for almost 70 years, will continue to work with Barajas. Thompson joined the maintenance crew as soon as he could legally drive a tractor.
It says Barajas has been maintaining the racetrack for 43 years. He spent five of those years as Keeneland’s track superintendent before leaving in 2019 to build his consulting business.
The news release says Barajas started working on a track crew when he was 13-years-old. He continued working for different tracks across the globe.
Barajas acknowledges that he had offers from other leading racetracks but believes Ellis Park is the best fit for his goal of nurturing a new generation of track superintendents.
The LDC purchased Ellis Park in June 2018 for $11 million and plan to spend around $55 million in upgrades through 2025.
