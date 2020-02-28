Early Sun, Scattered P.M. Rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Early sunshine followed by afternoon clouds today with high temps in the lower 40’s. There is a slight chance of afternoon rain.
Dry weather this weekend with sunny skies expected Saturday with high temps in the mid-40’s. Warmer Sunday with high temperatures in the lower 60’s. Sunday will start with sunshine then afternoon clouds with a chance of rain Sunday night.
Rain and thunderstorms Monday with high temperatures in the lower 60’s.
