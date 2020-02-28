Dream Center awarded $50k NBA All-Star legacy grant

“The All-Star 2021 Legacy Project is empowering big, positive change at Dream Center Evansville," Evans said. "From safety upgrades, to increasing our capacity for fitness and fun, to infrastructure upgrades that make our program more attractive to kids, the NBA All-Star 2021 Legacy Project is truly helping grow basketball and the community here in Evansville. We couldn’t be more grateful to the NBA and to the Pacers, and we look forward to a fun and competitive All-Star Week next February.”