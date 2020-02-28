Dream Center awarded $50k NBA All-Star legacy grant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Dream Center is about to get some major upgrades.
The non-profit group based in Evansville was awarded with a $50,000 NBA All-Star Legacy Grant on Thursday.
The Dream Center was one of only 21 organizations selected. These groups were chosen out of 182 applicants spread throughout Indiana, according to the NBA press release.
This grant is in connection with the 2021 NBA All-Star Weekend, which is scheduled to tip-off next February in Indianapolis.
The NBA All-Star Host Committee was tasked with a $1 million initiative to provide grants for the 21 selected projects, which will benefit an estimated 90,000 youth across the state.
Jeremy Evans, the executive director of the Dream Center, says they plan to use the awarded money to renovate the non-profit’s gymnasium.
“The All-Star 2021 Legacy Project is empowering big, positive change at Dream Center Evansville," Evans said. "From safety upgrades, to increasing our capacity for fitness and fun, to infrastructure upgrades that make our program more attractive to kids, the NBA All-Star 2021 Legacy Project is truly helping grow basketball and the community here in Evansville. We couldn’t be more grateful to the NBA and to the Pacers, and we look forward to a fun and competitive All-Star Week next February.”
The planned renovations include a retractable curtain, new adjustable hoops and replacement pads for the backboards and walls.
The Dream Center of Evansville’s basketball court was built in 2007.
