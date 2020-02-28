Castle’s Swope voted Hoops Live POTW

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - This week’s Hoops Live Azzip Pizza Player of the Week is Castle’s Isaiah Swope.
The Castle point guard has had himself an incredible junior season, but capped it all off last Tuesday with a 26 point performance against Owensboro Catholic.
14 Sports caught up with Swope at practice and he shared the secrets of his success.
“I’ve been trying to attack the basket more, get to more of the middle of the floor, find my teammates, just keep the game offensive flow going," Swope explained. "Listening to Coach, watching the offense, just staying focus on what he has going for us.”
