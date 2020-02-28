Beaver dam issue at Howell Wetlands

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Parks Department is trying to figure out what to do about a beaver dam that’s causing flooding issues at Howell Wetlands.
It’s an issue that Executive Director Brian Holtz says they’ve never had to deal with before. By design, beavers make these dams to raise the water level upstream, and that is exactly what has happened.
Holtz tells us with the amount of rain we’ve had and likely still to come, flooding at the nearby baseball field has become an issue.
Holts says they have already relocated the beavers earlier this year, but now that they’ve returned, they’ll have to figure out another solution that will have the best interest of nature and the surrounding area in mind.
“We have to keep in mind and be respectful that it is a nature preserve,” Holtz said. “And we have to be respectful and mindful that it is a protected area.”
Holtz tells us he will soon be talking with Wesselman Nature Society to see what options they might have to solve the issue.
