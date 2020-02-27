Woman arrested in Aug. crash that seriously injured the other driver

By Jill Lyman | February 27, 2020 at 12:56 PM CST - Updated February 27 at 12:56 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is now charged with causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Patricia Hamilton was booked into jail Wednesday evening.

The crash happened August 3 at Highway 57 and Oak Hill Road.

Officials said five people were taken to the hospital, and both drivers were seriously hurt.

Firefighters told us on scene that the driver of a car fell asleep and hit a truck.

Records show Hamilton was the driver of the car.

