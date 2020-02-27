UE welcomes Butler for weekend series at Bosse Field

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Playing in Evansville for the first time this season, the University of Evansville baseball team plays host to Butler on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for a three-game series this weekend at Bosse Field.
Evansville vs. Butler | Feb. 28 - March 1
Date | Time Fri., Feb. 28 | 1 PM Sat., Feb. 29 | Noon Sun., March 1 | Noon
Location Bosse FIeld | Evansville, Ind.
Feb. 28 - March 1 Evansville vs. Butler (Live Stats)
Evansville Baseball Site | Twitter
Know Your Opponent Butler comes into the weekend undefeated with a 6-0 record. The Bulldogs opened the season with a pair of wins over North Carolina A&T and a win over George Mason before taking three wins over Western Illinois. Butler acting head coach Ben Norton played for the Aces as a pitcher, making 19 appearances and 13 starts in 2006.
Generating Walks Evansville was patient at the plate in its matchup with No. 2 Vanderbilt on Tuesday evening. The Aces generated three walks and were hit by pitches twice more in the game, giving Evansville a total of 53 free bases this season.
Croner Opens the Weekend Senior lefty Nathan Croner will start the weekend off for the Aces on the mound on Friday. The Independence, Missouri native has pitched twice this season, holding a 6.47 ERA and striking out four batters in seven innings.
Back at Bosse Field Evansville is back in the city of Evansville for its first game this season and will be playing in an unfamiliar stadium. This weekend’s series will be played at Bosse Field, the third-oldest active ballpark in the nation.
Craig is One to Watch This season, junior first baseman Tanner Craig has been on a tear. Craig sits in the top 20 in walks (11th), walks per game (14th), home runs (2nd), slugging percentage (6th), and total bases (6th).
