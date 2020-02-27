UE students get first-hand experience in marketing world

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students from the University of Evansville are getting first-hand experience in the marketing world.
Eight students with various degree backgrounds work together for a student-run marketing agency called Embrace.
Every student has different roles including account executives, writers, and social media specialists. They specialize in market research, brand development, and media creation.
Students not only get college credit for participating in this program, but they also get paid. The group has already served more than three dozen clients and typically works with four to 10 clients at a time.
This is the second year that UE had done this.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.