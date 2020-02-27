5-star PG Lander talks IU commitment with 14 Sports

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville basketball standout has officially announced where he’s headed to college and it’s just a little way up north.
Khristian Lander is a name you have probably already heard. Lander is a 5-star recruit from Reitz who earned offers from some of the top programs in the country.
Illinois, Florida, Louisville, Memphis, and Michigan all lined up for a chance to get a commitment from him. But there could only be one school that would be the right fit for the dynamic point guard.
“When he told me, I told him, I said ‘ya know what, you’re an Indiana kid,’” recalled Reitz Head Coach Mike Adams.
When it came to decision time, Lander picked the Indiana Hoosiers.
“They’ve been recruiting me since my freshman year so the relationship has been built over the years," said Lander. "So it was little things, it wasn’t nothing like I seen that one thing and committed, it was over the years.”
In the middle of his junior season, Lander’s work ethic has already cemented his status in the ranks of some of the best to play basketball in Southern Indiana.
“He’s very unselfish," said Coach Adams. "He also leads us in assists, he leads us in rebounds, he leads us in deflections, he leads us in steals. Effort with Khristian Lander is always consistent.”
Something, not most 17-year-olds achieve so quickly on the court. Only when you’ve started at a very young age.
“I’ve been coming to the Reitz camp and games since I was in third grade, so I’ve been through this program for a while now,” Lander said.
“I can remember him walking through the doors here to my camps as a little bitty kid," Coach Adams recalled. "We knew early on that he was a special talent and he just loved the game.”
The love of the game will soon have Lander donning the cream and crimson and feeding off the roar in Assembly Hall.
“Indiana is a big basketball school so it has a whole lot of history behind it," said Lander. "I just feel like with the skill I have I could come straight in and help the IU team and leadoff as soon as I get there. I feel like it’s a pretty good decision.”
“Evansville’s been really rich in basketball tradition and we have sent a lot of really great high school players on to that next level and I think he just keeps that tradition going,” said Coach Adams.
