Robert Doerr’s daughter, best friend hope new info leads to justice

Lead detective in the case announced a person of interest in their investigation into the death of Robert Doerr.
By Jared Goffinet and Joseph Payton | February 27, 2020 at 3:51 PM CST - Updated February 27 at 3:51 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday, Evansville Police named Larry Ali Richmond Sr. as a person of interest in the murder investigation of Robert Doerr.

A day later, his daughter Lyndsey and his best friend Larry Wildt spoke with us about the announcement.

“Never in my life did I think that my dad would get shot," Lyndsey said. "He never had an enemy. He was the most caring person I know.”

