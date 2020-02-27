Police: Bicyclist taken to hospital after being hit by car

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after they were hit by a car on Wednesday.
According to the Madisonville Police Department, Robbie Sharp, 32-years-old, was on his bike around 10:30 a.m. about to cross South Main Street when a vehicle hit him.
Police say Sharp told them it was a white Dodge Neon that hit him. The news release says they did not find the car Sharp described.
Sharp was taken to Baptist Health for his injuries.
