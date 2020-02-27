Pipe replacements scheduled for SR 264 near Ferdinand

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation says there will intermittent road closures for State Road 264 near Ferdinand for pipe replacement work.
It should start on or around Tuesday, March 10.
The work will be from just outside of the town limits of Ferdinand to the end of S.R. 264 near the intersection of County Road East 900 South.
Officials say there are several drainage structures that will require full excavation.
Once the pipes have been replaced, crews will fill the site with fill gravel and allow that to compact over a few days. They will later come back and replace the pavement.
Work is expected to last about four days, depending on weather.
Officials say crews will begin work each morning after any school traffic has cleared, and in most cases a pipe can be replaced before the end of the school day.
The official detour for this route uses S.R. 162 and S.R. 64.
INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.
