Neighborhood Watch: Madisonville burglary; Graffiti in Evansville; Princeton gunshots

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department is trying to solve a burglary and would like your help.
They are looking for the two people you see in these photos:
According to police, the burglary happened at Mid-South Rentals on Powell Drive.
If you recognize these guys or know anything about the crime, call the Madisonville Police Department or you can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.
The “Ortho” graffiti artist is apparently back.
The Evansville Police Department released this photo of the vandal in action, spray-painting graffiti on a building in the area of Fulton Avenue and Illinois street. The term “Ortho” can be seen in the graffiti.
This is similar to several incidents of vandalism years ago in the downtown area.
If you know who this guy is, call the Evansville Police Department or the We-Tip Hotline.
Shots rang out in the 700 block of West Broadway in Princeton on Wednesday.
The caller said a man was threatening to shoot police.
As officers arrived on the scene they heard even more gunshots.
They set up a perimeter around the house and eventually arrested Tanner Hale, 21-years-old, of Princeton.
No one was hurt, but Hale is in the Gibson County Jail without bond. He is charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.