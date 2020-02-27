Mayor Winnecke, AMR announce Earn While You Learn program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you’re looking for a new career you now have a chance to earn while you learn.
American Medical Response )AMR) and Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced the Earn While You Learn program on Thursday. The program is designed to make an easier transition for people wanting to become EMS professionals.
Participants will be hired as employees and compensated while attending Ivy Tech’s Emergency Medical Technician certification course. Upon completion and state certification, participants will be promoted to EMT with a pay increase.
“Every industry has workforce challenges,” Mayor Winnecke said. “So the fact that IVY Tech and AMR can collaborate to remove a barrier in the workforce, which is education and certification, it’s a great win for our community. Imagine calling 911 and not having a first responder that’s able to respond to your time of need in the most timely manner as possible. That could happen if we don’t build a new pipeline of first responders.”
AMR’s Lee Turpen said they are looking to fill 10 spots for the first EMS class that will begin the last week of May, which is just in time for the summer session at Ivy Tech.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.