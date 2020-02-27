Man facing criminal recklessness charge after shots fired in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Princeton man is in jail without bond after an incident Wednesday night.
Police say there were several 911 calls about shots fired on West Broadway.
Officers say they discovered the shots were coming from behind a home at 705 W. Broadway.
They say a 911 caller told them Tanner Hale was the shooter, and he had threatened to shoot police.
Police say the arriving officers heard the shots and set up a perimeter around the house.
They say 21-year-old Tanner Hale was taken into custody, and no one was hurt.
Hale was charged with Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon.
He is in jail with no bond.
Police say he was in court Thursday, and the next court date for a bond review is set for March 5.
The Princeton Police Department was assisted by the Indiana State Police, Gibson County Sheriff, Haubstadt Police, Ft. Branch Police, Owensville Police, and Oakland City Police Departments.
