Man accused of killing Evansville woman, her unborn baby found guilty
By Jared Goffinet | February 26, 2020 at 9:14 PM CST - Updated February 26 at 10:09 PM

MONTGOMERY CO., Tenn. (WFIE) - The man accused of killing an Evansville woman and her unborn baby has been found guilty.

A Montgomery County Tennessee jury found Quentin Bird guilty on Wednesday on both counts of first-degree murder.

Bird is the ex-boyfriend of the victim, Allison Tenbarge.

In April of 2017, Clarksville Police say they found the body of 20-year-old Allison Tenbarge, who was eight-months pregnant, inside the suspect's apartment.
In April of 2017, Clarksville Police say they found the body of 20-year-old Allison Tenbarge, who was eight-months pregnant, inside the suspect's apartment.

Authorities say Tenbarge was eight months pregnant in April of 2017 when they found her body inside Bird’s Clarksville apartment.

According to police, Tenbarge had driven to Clarksville to get some belongings from Bird when she was killed.

