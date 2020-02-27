Man accused of killing Evansville woman, her unborn baby found guilty

MONTGOMERY CO., Tenn. (WFIE) - The man accused of killing an Evansville woman and her unborn baby has been found guilty.
A Montgomery County Tennessee jury found Quentin Bird guilty on Wednesday on both counts of first-degree murder.
Bird is the ex-boyfriend of the victim, Allison Tenbarge.
Authorities say Tenbarge was eight months pregnant in April of 2017 when they found her body inside Bird’s Clarksville apartment.
According to police, Tenbarge had driven to Clarksville to get some belongings from Bird when she was killed.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.