Local law enforcement increasing measures against drunk driving

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several law enforcement agencies in the area will be on the lookout for drunk drivers starting next week.
Over the course of the next month, the Evansville Police Department, Indiana State Police Department and Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office will have saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints.
In March 2019, 433 alcohol-related crashes occurred across Indiana and five of those resulted in casualties, according to state records.
