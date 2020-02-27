Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-BUTTIGIEG
Buttigieg aides say path beyond March 3 possible but tricky
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is bracing his supporters for a difficult stretch, with the sobering assertion that front-runner Bernie Sanders will likely emerge from next week's Super Tuesday contests well ahead in the race for delegates. It comes as the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor prepares for the uncertainty of Saturday's South Carolina primary. But his campaign strategists say there remains a path to the nomination for Buttigieg, though one marked by assumptions about the rest of the field and Buttigieg's own performance over the next five critical days.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-SMOKING AGE
Indiana lawmakers agree on tougher tobacco sales penalties
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers are poised to double the fines stores could face for selling smoking or vaping products to anyone younger than 21 years old. Legislators advanced an agreement Wednesday reached by Senate and House negotiators on a bill that supporters say will help reduce Indiana’s high smoking rates by making it more difficult for youths to obtain tobacco-related items such as cigarettes or e-cigarette liquids. But the Republican-sponsored proposal doesn’t include any additional taxes on cigarettes or regulations on vaping liquids as sought by health advocates. The agreement would boost the maximum fine against a retailer for a first violation from $200 to $400.
PUERTO RICO-CRUISE SHIP DEATH
Grandfather to plead guilty in toddler's cruise ship death
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana man who was holding his granddaughter before she fell from a cruise ship window and plunged to her death in Puerto Rico has agreed to a plea deal. Salvatore Anello says he wants to "help end part of this nightmare." Attorney Michael Winkleman says Anello filed documents Monday in a Puerto Rico court to change his plea to guilty to a charge of negligent homicide in the death of 18-month-old Chloe Wiegand last July. He says Anello won't serve time behind bars. Royal Caribbean Cruises has said Anello was leaning out of an 11th-floor window before he picked up the toddler and she slipped from his grip.
SUBARU-INDIANA FACTORY
Subaru's Indiana plant getting $158M expansion, 350 new jobs
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A Subaru plant in northwest Indiana is set for a $158 million expansion that will create 350 new jobs by adding a new service parts facility and a transmission assembly shop. Subaru of Indiana Automotive announced both projects Wednesday for the plant’s 820-acre Lafayette campus. Construction is expected to begin this summer. The plant, located about 60 miles north of Indianapolis, is Subaru’s only manufacturing facility outside of Asia. It employs more than 6,000 workers who build the Ascent, Impreza, Legacy and Outback models for North America. The plant began operations in 1989 and its production this year is projected to reach 410,000 vehicles.
DOG RESCUED FROM CAVE
Spelunkers rescue champion hunting dog from Indiana cave
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ind. (AP) — A champion hunting dog that followed a raccoon into a southern Indiana cave and got stuck was rescued after spelunkers squeezed through the cave's cramped entrance and found the dog on an underground ledge. BuzzMan, a 5-year-old coon hound, got marooned in the cave Saturday during a sanctioned hunt. Two spelunkers volunteered to look for the dog in the narrow cave, about 40 miles northwest of Louisville, Kentucky, but eventually turned back. Slimmer volunteers who entered the cave Sunday afternoon found BuzzMan about 600 feet inside on a ledge, put an extra light on him, and the dog swiftly fled the cave, hungry and tired but unharmed.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-DISTRACTED DRIVING
Indiana Senate endorses ban on drivers using handheld phones
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A proposal that would ban motorists from using handheld cellphones on Indiana roads appears on its way to becoming law. The Indiana Senate voted 43-4 Tuesday in favor of the bill that supporters say is aimed at making roadways safer by combating distracted driving. House members last month endorsed a similar version of the bill that would permit cellphone use only with hands-free or voice-operated technology, except in emergencies. Bill sponsor Sen. Michael Crider of Greenfield says 21 other states with similar laws have seen reductions in the number of crashes and that the ban is “the right thing to do.” Gov. Eric Holcomb has endorsed the ban.
GIRL DROWNS-INDIANA
Indiana toddler apparently drowns after falling into lake
BLACKHAWK, Ind. (AP) — Western Indiana officials say a 20-month-old girl apparently drowned after she and another young girl fell into a lake. Vigo County Coroner Dr. Susan Amos says Isabella Ellington died Sunday at Terre Haute Regional Hospital from injuries consistent with drowning. The Tribune-Star reports that a 2-year-old girl who was also pulled from the lake was hospitalized and later transferred to an Indianapolis hospital. Deputies and firefighters were called to the scene Sunday afternoon at French Lake, located in southeastern Vigo County near the unincorporated community of Blackhawk. The incident remains under investigation.
AP-US-JUDGES-SHOT-INDIANA
Man charged with shooting Indiana judges claims self-defense
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man charged with shooting two southern Indiana judges outside of an Indianapolis fast food restaurant is claiming self-defense in a new court filing. The filing Tuesday claims Brandon Kaiser was pulling on a locked door, trying to enter a downtown White Castle when the judges approached him “in a hostile manner,” slammed him to the ground, choked him and beat him. The notice of affirmative defense says Kaiser “was reasonable to fear that this assault would result in his death or injury." Kaiser faces 14 charges, including four felony counts of aggravated battery, in connection with the May 1, 2019, shooting of Clark County judges Andrew Adams and Brad Jacobs.