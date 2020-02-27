Jurors seated for trial of man accused of killing baby

Thaddious Rice was charged with murder and neglect in the death of 10 month old Jaxson Wheeler in 2017. (Source: WFIE)
By Jared Goffinet and Katie Tercek | February 26, 2020 at 8:16 PM CST - Updated February 26 at 8:16 PM

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Jury selection continued on Wednesday in the trial of the man accused of killing a baby.

They have seated the 12 jurors and are now selecting three alternates.

Thaddious Rice was charged with murder and neglect in the death of 10-month-old Jaxson Wheeler in 2017.

The coroner said Jaxson died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Rice told police he fell down the stairs with the baby.

The defense says this trial could last up to two weeks.

