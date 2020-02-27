ISP: Troopers called for backup after person shot in Rockport

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - State troopers were called in to help late Wednesday after someone was shot in Rockport.
According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Dave Henderson, they don’t know the severity of the person’s injuries right now. Sgt. Henderson tells us ISP was called around 8:30 p.m. by Rockport Police for backup in the shooting investigation.
ISP could not give us the address for where this shooting happened, but did say the scene is now safe.
We will update this story when more information is made available.
