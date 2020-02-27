Insko signs NLI to wrestle collegiately

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Union County senior, Jake Insko, signed his National Letter of Intent on Thursday to wrestle collegiately at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
Insko leaves the Braves wrestling program as part of the most historic wrestling dynasty in Kentucky.
Union Co. shattered a state scoring record en route to win its 5th straight title, the 6th in 7 years.
A transfer from Apollo, Insko won a state title this year in his 6th appearance in the Finals.
