Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — John Mooney scored 22 points with 12 rebounds, and T.J. Gibbs flipped in the game-winner with 0.1 seconds left to help Notre Dame beat Boston College 62-61 in an Ash Wednesday matchup of the longtime Catholic school rivals. BC led by as many as 10 points in the first half and had the lead with 8 seconds remaining. But Prentiss Hubb brought the ball down, ran into a dead end at the free-throw line and then slid the ball to Gibbs, who got the shot off in time. Steffon Mitchell had 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for BC.
UNDATED (AP) — The NFL moved closer to labor peace for another decade early Wednesday as player representatives voted to send a new deal already approved by the owners to the full union membership. A simple majority of some 2,000 players must accept the agreement for it to go into effect this year. After nearly four hours of meetings between player reps and members of the NFL's negotiating committee Tuesday in Indianapolis, the 32 team reps spent several more hours discussing the deal that includes a 17-game season. They then gave the nod for all NFL Players Association members to make the final decision.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NFL scouting combine kicked off a busy week with general managers and coaches talking up this year's crop of wide receivers and projected top overall draft pick Joe Burrow showing Cincinnati some love. Burrow says he would definitely report to the Bengals should they choose him with the No. 1 draft pick in April. Burrow had previously said he wanted to play for a proven winner after leading LSU to the national championship with a dream season that also landed him the Heisman Trophy.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Freshman Deonte Billups scored a career-high 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds, sparking Purdue Fort Wayne to a 58-51 victory over Denver. Billups knocked down 7 of 13 shots from the floor and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Mastodons (13-17, 6-9 Summit League). Ade Murkey sank four 3-pointers, scoring 20 with eight rebounds to pace the Pioneers (6-23, 2-13).