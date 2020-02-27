Girls Inc. hosts annual Athena Awards luncheon

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Girls Inc. held its annual Athena Awards luncheon on Wednesday.
The ceremony is a celebration for the contributions of girls and women in the community. The Athena Award is presented annually to someone in the community who has achieved excellence in her profession, served her community, and encourage women.
This year’s winner was Alma Randolph. She serves on the Kentucky Commission on human rights and is the president of Alma Randolph Charitable Foundation.
“Through this foundation, I am afforded the opportunity to vicariously live my life in a positive way through the families that we help,” said Randolph.
Randolph has been able to raise over $1 million to help local families in need through her foundation.
