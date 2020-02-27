EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Colder this morning with temps dipping into the mid-20’s. Brighter skies today after a cloudy workweek as high temps climb into the upper 30’s. Clouds will fill back in tonight with snow developing late as lows drop into the 20’s.
Scattered early Friday with lows dropping into the upper 20’s. However, temps will warm into the lower 40’s under partly sunny skies.
Dry weather this weekend under mostly sunny skies Saturday. High temperatures near normal in the upper 40′s. Warmer Sunday with high temperatures in the lower 60’s under partly sunny skies.
