Big warm up, big rain on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine returned on Thursday, but temperatures remained in the upper 30s and lower 40s across the Tri-State. Clouds will move back over the area Thursday night, and a few snow flurries/showers will breeze through before Friday morning. Temps will drop into the upper 20s on Friday morning. Mainly cloudy during the day with highs in the lower 40s. Sunny on Saturday with a high of 45, then up to 62 on Sunday. Heavy rain and warmer temps will kick off next week. Monday’s high will push into the mid to upper 60s with upper 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Heavy rain threat will be greatest in areas south of the Ohio River.