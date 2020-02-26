USI eyes strong finish to regular season

USI in February. USI has been perfect in February (7-0), compared to a 6-4 mark in January. The Eagles have an 81.1-69.7 points per game advantage in February, compared to 74.3-73.5 points per game advantage last month. USI, also as a team, is shooting 49.0 percent from the field (2020-449), 37.5 percent from downtown (42-112), and is controlling the glass at a 41.0-29.3 rebound per game pace. In January, USI shot 43.7 percent (255-584), 35.2 percent from long range (62-176) and had a slim 38.1-35.5 lead on the glass. Junior forward Emmanuel Little leads the Eagles in scoring in February with 18.0 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.