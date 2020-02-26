UE Men’s Basketball prep for Northern Iowa in final road game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The losing streak has stretched to a record 16 games for the Purple Aces despite leading with four minutes to go in Sunday’s game against Indiana State.
However, Evansville couldn’t hold on down the stretch. They ultimately fell just three points shy of the team’s first Missouri Valley Conference win.
UE saw progress in the loss with K.J. Riley, and Evan Kuhlman finished in double digits.
Coach Lickliter and the Aces have just two more regular-season games before March Madness begins next week and the team says they’re hoping to earn a victory before their trip to St. Louis.
“We just gotta first change our minds, and we gotta start playing together more, be more connected and just trust in Coach Lickliter as well and hopefully that can come by doing that," DeAndre Williams said.
“If we play to the best of our ability and for the duration of the game, I don’t think there’s anybody that we can’t beat, we haven’t beat anyone, I realize that but I still believe that we’re good enough and close enough," Coach Lickliter said. "But it’s gonna take a sustained effort, they’re too good of teams, I look at the Valley teams, especially at home, they’re very good.”
The Aces will face a tough challenge on the road Wednesday as the Panthers are 15-0 at home.
Todd Lickliter and crew are set to tipoff at Northern Iowa at 7 p.m.
