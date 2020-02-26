Sheriff reacts to Loehrlein conviction reversal

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says if the Clint Loehrlein murder case goes to a retrial, his office will be ready.
Loehrlein was convicted in 2019 of murdering his wife Sherry and attempting to murder each of his twin daughters. The Indiana Court of Appeals reversed the conviction Friday.
Sheriff Wedding said there is a lot of evidence against Loehrlein, which is why the Sheriff said he’s frustrated the case is being reversed.
“I guess I can see it from both sides, but in this particular case, because the evidence is so overwhelming, it’s just hard to imagine that they would try to throw this out on a very small technicality,” Sheriff Wedding said.
If the case goes back to a retrial, Sheriff Wedding said they will divert some resources to the trial, but he said their investigation is already over with.
“What we do doesn’t have to change much, because we’re going to present the exact same evidence the second time as we did the first, because there was nothing, or no one questioned the facts collected by the sheriff’s office,” Wedding said.
14 News reached out to the Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor’s Office on this again Tuesday. We asked them if they’re planning to file for a retrial. Office officials told us again that the office has no comment.
We’ll continue to follow this as we learn more.
