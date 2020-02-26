Rotary Club of Evansville votes on grant award

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Rotary Club of Evansville has a new way they are giving out grant money.
The club is going to award $40,000 from their annual Santa Run to a community project, and they received 38 grant applications.
At Tuesday’s weekly meeting, the three finalists presented their ideas.
For the first time ever, members got to vote on which project they want to give the money to. The finalists are from Vanderburgh County CASA, The Boys and Girls Club of Evansville, and C-Moe.
“Our members are excited to be able to support these organizations in our community," Rotary Club of Evansville Presiden Scott Hurt said. The Rotary Club of Evansville does a variety of things to give back. And this is one major piece, and we’re very excited.”
The club will announce the winner of the grant at their Rotary Big Party on March 14.
